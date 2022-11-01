Holmes Franklin Smeltzer
Holmes Franklin Smeltzer, 78, of Middletown, died Thursday, October 27, 2022, in his residence.
He was born May 28, 1944, in Winchester, the son of Willis and Edith Anderson Smeltzer.
He was married to Monnie Williams Smeltzer for 35 years.
Professionally, he had a variety of jobs, but his favorite was working in the local orchards.
He enjoyed thrifting, antiquing and woodworking.
He is survived by his daughters, Stephanie Judy and her husband Sheldon, Shannon Curry and her husband Derrick, all of Stephens City; grandchildren, Meghan and Levi Judy, Autumn Curry; a great-granddaughter, Arlette Judy; siblings, Robert Smeltzer of Winchester and Rosie McDonald of Romney, WV.
A funeral will be 11:00 am Friday in Bethel Church Cemetery, Gore.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, www.phelpsfunerals.com.
