Howard A. Earl
Howard Arthur Earl, 89, of Winchester, VA, passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Howard was born in 1933 in Wells Bridge, NY, the son of the late Stanley and Mabel Earl. He was a graduate of Unadilla High School and served our country in the United States Air Force rising to the rank of Technical Sergeant. Howard retired from the Air Force after 23 years of service and also retired from FEMA after 22 years as a communications specialist. He attended Fellowship Bible Church. Howard loved gospel music, sang bass for the church choir and during his younger days played piano for various churches. He also loved watching The Washington Redskins.
Howard married Judith “Judy” Ann Hirsch on February 18, 1956, in Suitland, MD.
He is survived by his wife; Children, Lisa Grams (Mike), Gina Smith (Brian), Mark Earl (Kara) and Kristian “Kris” Earl; grandchildren, Brianna Tagle (Dani), Caleb Smith (Nicole) and Mark Earl, Jr.
Howard is preceded in death by his parents, grandson, Daniel Earl; sister, Shirley Banta and brother, Robert Earl.
A visitation will be held Monday, August 15, 2022, at 10am with a service to follow at 11am, all held at Fellowship Bible Church. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Howard’s memory to: Fellowship Bible Church/Mission Fund, 3217 Middle Rd., Winchester, VA, 22602 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., #405, Winchester, VA, 22601.
