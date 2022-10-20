Howard “Doug” Haines Howard “Doug” Haines, 80, of Winchester, VA, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Veterans Administration Community Care Center in Martinsburg, WV.
Doug was born in 1942 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Howard and Hazel Haines. He was a graduate of John Handley High School and served our country in the United States Army. Doug worked in the automotive industry throughout the Winchester area. He attended Sunnyside Presbyterian Church and was a member of the Elks Club. Doug loved to cook and food was a passion.
Doug is survived by his brother, Philip D. Haines of Winchester, VA, and niece, Saundra Feaster of Edinburg, VA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles R. Haines, and nephew, Brian Philip Haines.
Services for Doug will be private.
Contributions may be made in memory of Doug to SPCA Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Please visit obituaries and tribute wall at ompsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.