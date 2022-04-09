Howard Edward Herbaugh “Ed” Howard Edward "Ed" Herbaugh, 77, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at home, surrounded by his children.
He was born November 9, 1944, to the late Howard H. Herbaugh and Lillie Maxine Herbaugh. He retired in 2008 after 42 years of service from Federal Mogul Corporation. After retirement Ed enjoyed trout fishing and spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his 3 children, William “Billy” Herbaugh, Susan Ritter (John), and Mark Herbaugh; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers Jerry, Robert, George, and John Herbaugh and sisters Audrey Shiflett, Rebecca Oates and Debbie Dart. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Samuel Herbaugh and sisters Ellen Russell, Shirley Stead and Marie McCarter.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at Shenandoah Memorial Park. Friends and Family are welcome one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ed’s name may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
