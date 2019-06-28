Howard Franklin Locke, Jr. "Frank"

Howard Franklin Locke, Jr., 81, of Boyce, Virginia, died on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
He was born November 8, 1937 in Winchester, Virginia, son of Howard Franklin Locke, Sr., and by the grace of God, blessed with two mothers, Madge Virginia Haun Locke and Hazel Louise Smallwood Locke.
He was Pastor of the Church of Transfiguration in Boyce, Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Carole Combs Locke; children, Brian Locke of Berryville, VA, and his wife, Lauri, of Beaverton, OR, Terry Breeden of Stephens City, VA, Pam Strawderman-Wood and her husband, Ron, of Mason City, IA, Tina Norton and her husband, Nick, of Ft. Lee, VA, and Howard Franklin “Frankie” Locke, III and his wife, Stacey, of St. Augustine, FL; sister, Phyllis Tinsman and her husband, Jack, of Myrtle Beach, SC; brother, Donald “Donnie” Spaid and his wife, Judy, of Stephens City, VA; sister-in-law, Betty Locke of Winchester, VA; eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his father, mother, stepmother, a great-grandchild, sister, Muriel Broy and her husband, Curt, and brothers, Brondell Locke and Arthur Allen Locke and his wife, Helen.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville, VA with Rev. Phil Robey officiating. Burial will follow in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Pallbearers will be Brian Locke, Frankie Locke, Nicholas Norton, Branson Strawderman, Mark Tinsman, and Steve Tinsman.
The family will receive friends from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to the Church of Transfiguration, 1822 Old Chapel Road, Boyce, Virginia 22620.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.