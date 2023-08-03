Howard Hunter Haymaker Jr. Howard Hunter Haymaker Jr., 93 of Winchester, VA passed away Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Ashland Nursing and Rehab in Ashland, VA.
Howard was born September 2, 1929 in Winchester, VA; son of the late Howard Hunter Haymaker Sr. and Margaret Eagle Haymaker. He served our country in the US Army during the Korean conflict and was a power boat operator for the Float Bridge Company. He was member of the Winchester Moose, the Winchester Eagles and Market Street United Methodist Church.
He married Marjorie Delores Golladay Haymaker, July 2, 1950 in Winchester, VA. She preceded him in death.
Howard is survived by his daughters, Regina Carrol and her husband Tony of Winchester and Tammy Curry of Inwood, WV; foster son, Jon Harrell of Stephens City, VA; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.