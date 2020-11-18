Howard Trippett Jr.
Howard Trippett Jr., 85, of Winchester, VA, died November 13, 2020 at Winchester Medical Center.
He was born March 14, 1935 in Glen White, WV, the son of Milton Howard Trippett Sr. and Della Murrell Quesenberry.
Howard married Linda Lou Haydon, August 31, 1963 in Beckley, WV.
Howard is survived by his wife Linda the love of his life, daughters; Tammy Renee Miklebost (Scott) of Colorado Springs, CO, Debra Kay Newman (Paul) Of Clifton, VA, and Patty L. Carroll (Matthew) of Winchester and grandchildren: Kyle Newman, Nate Miklebost, Kurt Newman, Nicholas Newman, Patrick Carroll and Elizabeth Carroll.
Howard worked for many years for the teamsters Union 639. After retiring for the teamsters, he worked for the City of Falls Church before retiring to Winchester in 2005. Howard enjoyed antique car shows, watching sports, yardwork, and collecting toy trucks and trains. Howard would always like to hear a good joke if he wasn’t telling you one. I think it’s fair to say that anyone that really knew him would know his favorite meal was a cheeseburger. Over the last decade Howard got great enjoyment at volunteering at Victory Church food bank one day a week. Howard has always had a love for children. In the last few years of his life he got great pleasure from all the neighborhood kids that would stop by his garage to look at his toy truck collection.
A graveside service will be held on Monday at 1:00 pm at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Pastor Keith Cross, officiating.
Pall bearers will be his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers all memorial contributions may be mailed to Evans Home for Children 330 E. Leicester Street Winchester, VA 22601
