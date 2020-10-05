Howard W. “Tom” Miller
Howard W. “Tom” Miller, 73, of Winchester, died Thursday, October 1, 2020.
Mr. Miller was born June 30, 1947 in Winchester; the son of the late Guy W. Miller and Ella Spielman Miller. He had worked for several construction companies in the Winchester area.
He married Ruth V. Houghton on June12, 1988 in Warren County, VA.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Margaret Luttrell of Winchester; his step son, Jonathan Houghton of Winchester; his step daughter, Ruth Mann of Winchester; ten grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter Anna Marie Luttrell; and two step sons, Joseph Houghton and Jacob Houghton.
Services will be private.
