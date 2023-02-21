Howard “Wayne” Cain
Howard “Wayne” Cain, 75, of Boyce, Virginia, passed away Friday, February 17, 2023, at Bridgeport Hospital in Washington, D.C.
Wayne was born on February 11, 1948, in Winchester, Virginia, the son of Howard L. Cain and Ethel M. Lee Cain.
He was a graduate of Clarke County High School, Class of 1966, where he played football. He was inducted into the Clarke County Hall of Fame. He attended Shenandoah College where he played football and was awarded the Golden Helmet Award.
Wayne served his country in the U. S. Navy for 5 years.
He was employed by FEMA for over 30 years.
He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a member of the Battletown Hunt Club, VFW Post #9760, Berryville, and the Berryville Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his mother, Ethel Cain of Boyce, VA, and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Howard L. Cain.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 P. M. Thursday, February 23, 2023, at Enders & Shirley Funeral Home Chapel, Berryville with Mr. R. K. Shirley III officiating. Burial will follow at Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, with military honors provided by the Clarke County Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be Ernie McDonald, Chester Marshall, Rick Deavers, Ken Doner, J. T. Thomas, Kevin Webb, Tim Alger, and Bill Hooker. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Battletown Hunt Club.
The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 P. M. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Berryville VFW Post #9760, Scholarship Fund, PO Box 331, Berryville, VA 22611.
