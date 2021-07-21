Hubert “Larry,” “Johnny” Johnson
Hubert “Larry,” “Johnny” Johnson passed away at Shenandoah Terrace, New Market on July 17, 2021. He had been fighting Alzheimer’s for many years. Larry was born November 7, 1943, in Norfolk, VA. He was the son of the late Hubert and Mary Johnson.
Larry is survived by his wife Phyllis of 56 years; son, Jamie Johnson; two grandchildren, Megan and Justin Johnson.
Larry will be cremated at his request. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 24 at 1:00pm at Lighthouse Freewill Baptist Church, 1105 Harman Rd. Maurertown, VA.
Family request no flowers, but make donations to Alzheimer’s Association, 355 Rio Road West, Suite 102 Charlottesville, VA 22901.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Home, Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
