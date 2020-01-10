Hubert Paul Mason, Jr. 70, of Winchester, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Mason was born on November 26, 1949; the son of Hubert Paul Mason, Sr. and Helen Louise Mason. He retired from O’Sullivan Corp after 46 years of service.
He married Mary Ann Puffinburger on August 5, 1971 at the Kernstown United Methodist Church. She preceded him in death after 45 years of marriage.
Mr. Mason is survived by his children, Stanley W. Mason of Weaverville, NC and Karen M. Flowers of Cross Junction, VA; brother, Freddie Mason; sisters, Shirley Tisdale, Judy Alderman and Mary Gerrard; grandchildren, six grandchildren and one step grandchild.
The family will receive friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home with Pastor John Locke officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Flowers, Josh Mason, James Haddock, Scotty Tisdale, Tony Mayhew and Harry Shirley.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
