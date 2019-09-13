Hubert Taliaferro Plaster, Jr. “Hubie/Sonny”
Hubert Taliaferro Plaster, Jr., 94, of Winchester, VA passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury.
Mr. Plaster was born in 1925 in Washington, DC, son of the late Henrietta B. Plaster and Hubert T. Plaster, Sr. He attended Woodberry Forest School in Orange, VA. Mr. Plaster was a veteran of the United States Army having served during WWII, achieving the rank of Sergeant and fought at the Battle of the Bulge. He had a long employment career with Barber and Ross Company as a Department Manager, retiring in 1970. In his younger years Mr. Plaster enjoyed playing golf with his late wife, Mary. He loved gardening and was a Boy Scout Leader, eventually working his way up to Counselor. Mr. Plaster was a member of St. James Episcopal Church in Leesburg, VA.
His wife, Mary Ann Plaster, preceded him in death in 2011.
Surviving are daughters, Rebecca Gheen (Ron), Sallie Vaaler, and Suzan Miller; son, Hubert T. Plaster, III (Mary Beth); nine grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and granddaughter-in-law, Shelli Beeler (Marshall).
Along with his parents and his wife, Mr. Plaster was preceded in death by a grandson, Kelly Gheen.
A Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Westminster Canterbury Chapel with Reverend Webster Gibson officiating. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life reception will follow the service in the Commons Area at Westminster Canterbury.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Hubert’s memory to Westminster Canterbury Fellowship Fund, 300 Westminster-Canterbury Drive, Winchester, Virginia 22603.
Please view obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.