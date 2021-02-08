Hugh Franklin Dailey
Hugh Franklin Dailey, 96, of Winchester, Virginia died peacefully at home on February 4, 2021.
Born November 26, 1924 in Whitacre, Virginia, he was the son of the late James Lester Dailey and Sidney Clare Braithwaite Dailey. Hugh graduated from Gainesboro High School in 1942. After graduation, he attended Shepherd College before joining the Army. In the Army, he graduated from Officers Candidate School and was part of the occupying force in Japan after World War II, specializing in counter intelligence. After his wartime service, he joined the National Guard and was honorably discharged in 1956 as a Captain. While serving in the National Guard, Hugh continued his education at Virginia Tech, graduating in 1949 with a B.S in Animal Husbandry.
After graduating from Virginia Tech, Hugh’s first job was teaching Vocational Agriculture. He then was employed by Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance, eventually moving to Richmond. Hugh received several promotions, leaving the Farm Bureau in 1965 as Vice President of Sales. He then returned to Frederick County and was a beef cattle and sheep farmer, remaining active in farming well into his 80’s. In addition to farming, he was also very involved in the Farm Credit System, serving as Board Member and Chairman of the Farm Credit Banks of Baltimore and Vice Chairman of the Farm Credit Corporation of America.
He was a longtime member of First Presbyterian Church in Winchester.
Hugh married the love of his life, Elizabeth (Libby) Carr Anderson, on March 6, 1948. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage together until Libby died on August 17, 2006. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jean Dailey and Linda Marie Dailey Keller, and a brother, Robert Milton Dailey.
He is survived by his four children, Douglas E. Dailey (wife Carolyn) of Winchester, Virginia; Nancy D. Beiles of Chantilly, Virginia; David L. Dailey (wife Jessica) of Ridgeland, South Carolina; and John M. Dailey of Winchester, Virginia. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Rachel Dailey French, Emily Dailey Nail, Jacob Dailey, Brian Beiles, and Keven Beiles and seven great grandchildren.
A graveside service with military honors will be conducted at 1 pm on Thursday at Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA with Rev. Dr. Dan McCoig officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Hugh’s memory to First Presbyterian Church, 116 S. Loudoun Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Woodlawn Cemetery Association, in honor of Hugh’s parents and sister who are buried there, c/o Sherri Brannon, 1595 Whitacre Road, Gore, VA 22637.
