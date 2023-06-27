Hulda Jereldine Bowman
Hulda Jereldine Bowman, 91, of Winchester, VA, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Commonwealth Senior Living of Berryville.
Hulda was born July 27, 1931, in Payne County, OK, the daughter of Raymond E. and Eula Blair Parker. She attended elementary school in Cushing, OK; Junior High School in Richmond, CA; and graduated from Arkansas City High School in KS in 1949. After attending Sterling College in Kansas for two years, she entered Wesley Hospital School of Nursing in Wichita, KS, and graduated as a registered nurse in August 1954. She married Harold Leon Bowman in the Wesley Hospital Chapel on December 23, 1953. She and Harold moved to Northern Virginia as a young couple, eventually settling in Vienna. There she was active in Vienna Presbyterian Church, singing in the choir. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Winchester, where she also sang in the choir. She was an avid needleworker and won ribbons at the prestigious Woodlawn Plantation Needlework Show. For many years she was a member of the Northern Virginia Handcrafters Guild. She volunteered in hospitals in Fairfax and Winchester. She enjoyed reading, was proud of her Scottish heritage, and loved being with her family.
Along with her husband, Harold, Hulda was preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond R. Parker, Arthur L. Parker, and David H. Parker; sisters, Clara M. Satterlee, and E. Irene Brickey.
She is survived by one sister, Mary A. Saterlee; her children, David H. Bowman of Winchester, Rebecca Bowman of Winchester, Jeffrey P. Bowman (Elizabeth) of Afton, VA, Mary R. Bowman of Stevens Point, WI; grandchildren, Rachel Kambic (Nathan), Catheryn Lenow (John), Ruth Ferneyhough (Edward), Andrew Bowman, Jonathan Bowman; and great-grandchildren, Dexter Kambic, Titus Kambic, Amos Kambic, Samuel Ferneyhough, and Emersyn Lenow.
A graveside service will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park on Friday, June 30, 2023, at 1:00 pm. A memorial service will take place the following day, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church at 2:00 pm with Rev. Amanda M. Thomas officiating with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Hulda’s name to Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W Cork Street Unit 405 Winchester, VA, 22601, or to First Presbyterian Church Helper Fund or Jubilee Kitchen.
