Hunter Jordan Rutherford, 27, of Slanesville, WV passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021 at his residence.
Born on April 22, 1994 in Winchester, VA, he was the son of Robyn N. Rutherford (Jack Guthridge) and John Alkire (Melanie).
He was a graduate of Hampshire High School, Class of 2012. He joined the U.S. Marine Corp. in August 2012 and was stationed at Quantico, VA. He was honorably discharged in 2016. He enjoyed hiking and spending time with family.
Along with his parents, he is survived by a brother, Tristan Alkire of Henrico, VA, maternal grandparents, Gary and Carolyn Rutherford of Stephens City, VA, paternal grandparents, John and Madie Alkire of Augusta, WV, a special Uncle, Ryan Rutherford (Sue Ellen), Uncles and Aunts, Scott and Laurie Staley and Ben and Sharon Campbell, and numerous cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 6:00 P.M. at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, WV with Pastor David Bradfield officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior from 5:00 to 6:00 P.M.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
