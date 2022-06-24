Ida M. Talley
Ida was born on April 21, 1929, in Washington, D.C., to Fredrick T. Devine and Mary (Foster) Devine. She grew up in D.C. and graduated high school from McKinley High School. In 1948 she began her employment at the National Bureau of Standards where she made life-long friends, leaving in 1961. On December 20, 1952, she married Edward W. Talley and shortly thereafter they bought a farm in Boyds, MD, and attended Barnesville Baptist Church for over 20 years. Ida and Ed adopted a son, Edward A. Talley, in 1961, and a daughter, Sue Ann Talley, in 1963.
Ida enjoyed and was very good at bowling – duckpins specifically, even into her early eighties she was still highly ranked for average in her league and has many trophies to attest to her prowess. She was a devoted Christian woman, volunteering for Meals on Wheels for several years in Martinsburg, WV, where they moved in 1977 before later moving to Inwood, WV. Ida continued to live there after Ed’s passing in 2008 and was driving at age 92. She was a member of First Baptist Church Inwood and a regular at Golden Agers functions as long as her health allowed. Thank you to the many people who called or sent cards to her regularly – it was greatly appreciated by her.
She is survived by her son Edward and his wife Christina; daughter Sue Coates; grandchildren, Gregory Talley and wife Brittany, and Nichole Pitzer and husband Jason; great-grandchildren, Hunter Talley and Jayden and Juliana Pitzer.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, and her brother, Robert E. Devine, and many faithful friends.
Friends and family will be received on Sunday, June 26th from 4-6pm at Rosedale Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 27th at 11am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Rosedale Cemetery.
Memorial Donations may be made to: First Baptist Church Inwood, 634 Middleway Pike, Inwood, WV 25428.
Condolences can be sent to www.RosedaleFuneral.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.