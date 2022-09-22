Imogene M. “Jean” Clift
Imogene M. “Jean” Clift, 88, of Winchester, died Monday, September 19, 2022.
Mrs. Clift was born June 20, 1934, in Winchester, the daughter of the late Harold C. March and Ruth Manuel March. She was a 1952 graduate of Handley High School. She was a member of Market Street United Methodist Church, retired from US Park Police Association and 81 Infantry Army Association.
She married Wendall R. Clift on November 22, 1966, in Huntingtown, MD. Mr. Clift preceded her in death December 12, 2020. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Harry Flood March and John Shelton March.
Services will be private.
