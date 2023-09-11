In Loving Memory of Charles Swartz
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Swartz, a beloved husband, father, and cherished friend, who departed from this world on September 2, 2023. Charlie passed away peacefully at the age of 80 in the comfort of his home,
Born on December 6, 1942, in the close-knit community of Winchester. Charlie was the son of James and Helen Swartz. He was raised by Joe and Daisy Sullivan who loved him as their own son. He grew up in Winchester, where he forged lifelong friendships and a strong sense of community. After graduating from Handley High School, Charlie worked at General Motors for 31 years.
In 1962 Charlie married the love of his life, Cheryl Corrigan, and together they shared 6lyears of unwavering love, support, and countless cherished memories. Charlie was a devoted husband who shared in both the joys and challenges of life, always putting his family's well-being first.
Charlie is survived by his devoted wife, Cheryl; his loving children, Kathy McCarty (Doug) and Chip Swartz (Christina); his adoring grandchildren, Amanda, Matt (Donna) and Michael McCarty, Jake and Chase Swartz and his great-grand-daughter, Landrie McCarty, along with a host of nieces and nephews
A memorial service to celebrate Charlie's life will be held on Thursday, September 14 at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, from 7-9 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the charity of your choice in Charlie's honor.
Rest in peace, dear Charlie. You will be deeply missed, but your spirit will forever brighten our lives.
