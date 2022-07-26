In Loving Memory of Frances Christine Woodruff Sabbagh
Frances “Fran” Sabbagh, 73, of Winchester, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 23, 2022, surrounded by love with her family at her side. Fran was born August 27, 1948, in Manistique, Michigan, daughter of the late James and Ethel Woodruff. Fran graduated in 1966 from Manistique High School.
Fran and her husband, Bassam “Sam” Sabbagh, met while both attending Kansas City College and Bible School. It was love at first sight and two years later they married on August 16, 1969. After moving to Winchester, Virginia, she went on to study nursing. She completed her RN degree from Shenandoah University. She worked as a registered nurse both private duty and at Westminster Canterbury caring for the geriatric population where she was loved and respected by all who knew her. Fran was involved in her local Red Hat Society creating dear friendships with fellow nurses who shared the same passion.
Fran and her husband raised a loving family, enjoying much time together. Fran excelled at motherhood and was patient and kind, always offering a listening ear and knowing the right thing to say. But most importantly, Fran was a devout Christian woman who loved the Lord and was a member of Calvary Church of the Brethren. Along with her husband of nearly 53 years, Fran is survived by her 3 children, Amiel Sabbagh of Winchester, Dana Bowman (James) of Winchester, and Rachel Coffelt (Troy) of Winchester as well as 6 grandchildren, Morgan and Shelby Melquist, Jordan and Ashley Doyle, and Kara and Kendall Coffelt. She is also survived by her younger brother Lloyd Woodruff of New Hampshire.
On Friday, July 29, 2022, the family will receive friends and loved ones at Jones Funeral Home, 228 S. Pleasant Valley, Winchester, Virginia from 6:00-8:00 PM. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at Calvary Church of the Brethren , 572 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia at 11:00 AM followed by a public graveside service at Shenandoah Memorial Park,1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, with Pastor Jonathan Martino officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by Jones Funeral Homes of Winchester, Virginia.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneral
