In Loving Memory Steven Scott Jones July 10th, 1959 - March 7th, 2022
Steven Scott Jones, 62, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his residence on March 7, 2022. Steve was born in Washington, D.C., on July 10, 1959, to Patricia and Vernon "Lee" Jones. He graduated from Oakton High School in 1977.
Steve worked as a Sales Specialist for 16 years. Prior to that, he was an esteemed bartender who never met a stranger, and loved to share a good story paired with a good laugh. When he wasn’t working, Steve enjoyed hunting, camping, grilling out, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a proud father, loving partner, beloved son, and a cherished friend. Our hope is that when you think of Steve, his memory will always bring a smile to your face.
Steve is survived by his mother, Patricia Jones; forever love, Lori Fuller and her son, Sam Fuller; his daughter, Katie Jones and her fiance, Toby Brown; his nephew, Scott Sommer; and his nieces, Samantha Sommer and Jessica Anders. He was predeceased by his father, “Lee” Jones, and his sister, Sharon Moore.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Front Royal Moose Lodge on March 26th from 4-9 PM.
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Condolences may be sent tomaddoxfuneralhome.com
