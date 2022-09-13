Ina Bell Mancini
Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother Ina Bell Mancini (nee McClellan) died peacefully at her home in Bumpass, VA September 8th at the age of 92. Born along with twin Iva Nell in Kingsport, TN in 1930, she moved with her family to Red Hill farm in Leesburg during the Great Depression. After graduating High School, she began a life-long career with the Federal Government, working in personnel management for many years at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology at Walter Reed Medical Facility in Washington DC. She met and married Toni Mancini in 1952 and raised 4 children. She was a life-long animal lover, bringing home strays as a child and enjoying many pets during her life. She enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with her family. She is survived by 4 children, 5 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A viewing and services will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, VA. In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite animal shelter.
