Inola E. Downs Miller Inola E. Downs Miller, 91 of Winchester, VA, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.
Inola was born in 1932 in Loudoun County, VA, the daughter of the late Enos and Inez Jenkins. She retired as cook at the Grafton School and also worked at Miller’s Fruit Stand. Inola will be remembered as a beloved mother and grandmother. Inola was a giver and loved her family more than anything. She enjoyed reading, was very outgoing and was a hard worker. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Glenn Downs (Kim); daughters, Peggy Downs, Pam Smith, Priscilla Estep (Mike), Penny Downs; grandchildren, Jon Springstead, Justin Smith, Matt Smith, Katy Barta, Eric Estep, Kelly Moriarity, Jessica Moriarity; 13 great-grandchildren and sister, Cora Eberhardt (George).
Inola was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Howard; son, Howard Downs; grandchildren, Declan and Nathan; sister, Virginia Athey; brothers, Richard, Vic, Luke, Ted and Clinton Jenkins.
All services for Inola will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Inola to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
