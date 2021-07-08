Iona Francis (Tomlin) Grimm “Francis”
Iona Francis Grimm, 85, of Stephens City, VA passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at Foxtrail Senior Living, Front Royal, VA.
Francis was born in 1936 in Front Royal, VA to the late Snowden and Nellie (Carter) Tomlin. She worked for 20 years at Bass-Hoover Elementary School in the cafeteria and was a member of Church of Christ in Mountain View. Francis loved hunting for relics, attending church and doing research with her husband, Earl, at the local library.
Francis married Earl Houston Grimm on September 8, 1959 in Maryland.
Surviving with her husband Earl is her son, Michael Grimm; grandchildren, Chris Grimm, April Grimm and Jackie Grimm; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Catherine Ritter and Charlotte Oliver.
Francis is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Earl Grimm, Jr. and Mark Grimm; grandson, Dan Grimm and sister, Christine Crosen.
All services for Francis will be private.
Memorial contributions in memory of Francis may be made to: SPCA of Winchester, 111 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601.
Arrangements are being made at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.