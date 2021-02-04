Irene Clarice Stonesifer
Irene Clarice Stonesifer, 94, of Winchester, VA made her journey to Heaven on January 31, 2021 surrounded by her family in her home.
Irene married James Stonesifer on June 6, 1950. Her husband preceded her in death in 2013. Larry Davis, son-in-law, preceded her in death in 2011.
She is survived by her daughters; Janelle Davis of Winchester, Deborah Furrow (James) of Stephens City, VA, 5 grandchildren; Brad Furrow, Ben Furrow, Summer Conley, Casey Mumaw, and Whitney Hoover, and 12 great grandchildren.
Irene was a member of Winchester Church of God for 34 years. She loved the Lord and her family; she never met a stranger. She had a smile that would light up room.
A funeral service will be held Monday, February 8, 2021 at Winchester Church of God at 1:00 pm with Pastor Waller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice; 333 W Cork Street Winchester, VA 22601. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
