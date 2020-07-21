Irene Koczerzuk Harris
Irene Koczerzuk Harris, 97, of Winchester, Virginia passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Harris was born in 1923 in Zarice, Poland, daughter of the late Julian and Sofia Koczerzuk. She was an accomplished artist in oil and pastel. Mrs. Harris was also a homemaker who raised four children, all of whom are forever grateful to her. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Her husband, Zoltan Harris, whom she married on July 29, 1950 in Salzburg, Austria, preceded her in death in 1994.
Irene and Zoltan were survivors of World War II and immigrated to America in 1950 to make new, better lives for themselves and their family.
Surviving are her sons, Steven Harris of Conway, South Carolina, Dr. Andrew Harris of Hunt Valley, Maryland, and Dr. Gregory Harris of Winchester, Virginia. She was preceded in death by Gabor Hariss.
Mrs. Harris is also survived by thirteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
All services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Memorial contributions may be made in Irene’s memory to UCEF (Ukrainian Catholic Education Foundation), 2247 W. Chicago Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60622-8957.
