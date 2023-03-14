Irvin Richard “Rich” Hammond
Irvin Richard “Rich” Hammond, 72, of Martinsburg, WV, formerly of Winchester, VA, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2023, at his home.
Richard was born May 13, 1950, in Hagerstown, MD, the son of the late Irvin Richard Hammond and Janice L. Pettit Hammond. Rich graduated from South High School in Hagerstown in 1968. He married Karen Ann Cotton on May 5, 1974. He worked as a produce manager for several grocery stores through the years. He most recently worked in security for the Winchester Medical Center until he retired for health reasons. Rich was a member of the Greenwood Baptist Church in Winchester.
Rich is survived by his wife of 48 years, Karen; his son, Richard William Hammond and wife Jennifer of Bunker Hill, WV; his daughter, Melissa Ann Hammond, of Martinsburg; and five grandchildren, Connor Martin, Caylin Martin, Sarah Hammond, Elizabeth Hammond, and Laura Hammond. He was preceded in death by his parents Irvin and Janice, his paternal grandparents, William K. and Gertrude Hammond, and his maternal grandparents, William David and Zora Pettit.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 15, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11:00 am at Greenwood Baptist Church with Pastor Stuart Pauley officiating. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery in Williamsport, Md.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675-8516.
