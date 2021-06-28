Isabella Boyter (Tawse) Pitt "Sybil"

Isabella Boyter (Tawse) Pitt, 89 of Stephens City, VA passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021 peacefully at her home.
Isabella was born in 1932 in North Shields, England to the late David and Betsy Tawse. She was a founding member of Sherando Presbyterian Church. Isabella was also a Winchester Women of the Moose and volunteered with the local Welcome Wagon. She worked and retired from the U.S. Government as a USDA Inspector.
Isabella married Samuel Pitt on June 23, 1956 in Tynemouth, England, Samuel preceded her in death.
Surviving are her children, Catherine Pitt of Fairfield, PA and John Pitt and wife Diane of Stephens City, VA; grandchildren, Felicia Agnew and husband Thomas, Brad Pitt, Andrew Pitt and fiancé Kristen Lilly, and David Pitt; two nieces and seven nephews.
Isabella was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel, her parents; sister, Joan Miller and brothers, George, David, Andrew, Stephen and James Tawse.
A visitation will be held at 12pm with a funeral service at 1pm, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Millwood Station Banquet Hall. A reception will follow with private interment in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Officiating will be Reverend David Witt.
Memorial contributions in Sybil's memory may be made to: Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
