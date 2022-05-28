Isabella Grace Carter Isabella Grace Carter passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, in Inova Fairfax Hospital, Falls Church, Virginia.
Isabella was born on May 5, 2022. She is survived by her parents, Edward Lewis and Lydia Ann (Davis) Carter of Winchester, Virginia; her maternal grandmother, Linda Davis of Winchester, Virginia; her paternal grandmother, Shelley Carter of Bowling Green, Virginia; her aunts and uncle, Sarah and Ed Corridon of Winchester, Virginia, and Karah Carter of Bowling Green, Virginia; and her cousins, Clara, Peter and Emma Corridon of Winchester, Virginia. Her maternal grandfather, Pastor Chuck Davis, preceded her in death.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 4, 2022, beginning at 11:00 am at Calvary Church of the Brethren, 578 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602 with Pastor Clent IIderton and Willie Heavener officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Isabella’s memory may be made to March of Dimes website: marchofdimes.org.
Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
