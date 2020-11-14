Isabelle "Izzy" Kastak, 92, of Winchester, VA left this world to be with her Lord on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
Izzy was born July 11, 1928 in Boone Co. NC, the daughter of the late Emery Walter and Blanche Penley Bryan. She married Ozias Ritter, a highly decorated WW2 veteran who received the Distinguished Service Cross, on December 6, 1945. Together, she and Ozias had 6 children: Bonnie, Walter, Bubby, Sharon, Sherman, and Michael. Ozias passed away January 23, 1977. Izzy later married John W. Kastak on February 4, 1989. John also preceded her in death.
Izzy was a staple at Clearbrook Shopping Center where she worked as a clerk for her son Walter and his wife Linda. She continued to work there when her daughter Bonnie and her husband Doug bought the store. Izzy also loved working with "Ms. Yancy" at White Oak Store.
Izzy enjoyed her Sunday breakfasts at Perkins Restaurant in Winchester where she was a regular customer. She enjoyed the annual Bryan and Ritter reunions and catching up with family. She will always be remembered for her famous potato salad and her love for her dog, Jesse.
Izzy is survived by her children; Bonnie Brill (Doug) of Bunker Hill, WV, Sherman Ritter (Abbie) of White Post, VA, Sharon Ritter of Winchester, VA, and Michael Ritter of Myrtle Beach, SC; 13 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren, and one sister, Jane Barr of Winchester.
She was preceded in death by her sons; Lynwood(Bubby) Ritter and Walter Ritter, one grandchild; Ozias Ritter, one great-grandchild; Sadie Ritter, and her siblings; Dewey Bryan, Gertrude Bryan, Lucille Grove, and Cora Stryker.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 12:00pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 1:00pm with Pastor Kent Woodward officiating. Burial will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park. Izzy's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The family asks that you please wear a mask and maintain social distancing if attending.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that memorial contributions be made to Winchester Church of God, 2080 N. Frederick Pike Winchester, VA 22603.
