Isidro Pereyra Renteria
Isidro Pereyra Renteria, 62, of Winchester, died Monday, June 26, 2023, in Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He was born March 14, 1961, in Monterrey, Mexico, the son of Anastacio Pereyra and Micaela Renteria.
He was married to Maria Barrientos.
Professionally, he had been a farmer and a cattleman. He worked for West Oaks Farm for 30 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Lidia Pereyra and her husband, Dany, Reynold Pereyra, Victor Pereyra, Kenya Pereyra, and Marcos Pereyra; grandchildren, Kyleah and Danika; and siblings, Alicia, Luis, and Arturo Pereyra, and life partner, Magdalena Guerrero.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Monday in Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 130 Keating Drive, Winchester. Burial will follow the service in the church cemetery.
Friends will be received 5-7:00 pm Sunday in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester, www.phelpsfunerals.com
