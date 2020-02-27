Ivan Edward Jackson, 81, of Winchester, VA died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Mr. Jackson was born in 1938 in Winchester, VA, son of Edward C. and Juanita Teets Jackson. He graduated from John Handley High School, Class of 1956 and attended Lord Fairfax Community College for an employment related course, for which he earned a certificate. Mr. Jackson retired from Allegheny Power Company and later worked as a cashier at Lowe’s. He enjoyed the outdoors, building things, and working around the family home. Mr. Jackson was an avid Redskins and Nationals fan. His greatest joy was spending time with family and going on their vacations.
He married Cheryl on May 17, 2003 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife are sons, Michael E. Jackson (Connie), Steven M. Jackson (Janet), and Jonathan E. Jackson, all of Winchester, VA; daughter, Amy Leigh Sweet (JD) of Barren Springs, VA; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Jacqueline Jackson; and brother, Thomas C. Jackson.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Rev. C. Steven Melester officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
