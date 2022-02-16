Ivan Kyle Hoover
Ivan Kyle Hoover, 11, of Winchester, VA, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, PA.
Ivan was born October 6, 2010 in Winchester; son of Jeremy Kyle Hoover and Amy Hope Shenk.
Along with his father, Ivan is survived by, his paternal grandmother, Carol Hoover of Winchester; maternal grandparents, Dwight and Laura Shenk of Winchester; great grandfathers, Daniel Shenk and Robert Lee; great grandmother, Peggy Morison; brother, Atticus Hiltbrunner of Winchester; uncles, Corey Hoover (Erin), Ryan Hoover, Gary Hartenfels (Beth), Daniel Shenk (Andrea); Aunts, Heather Shenk and Lonnie Bichel (Taylor); many cousins and too many friends to count.
Ivan is preceded in death by his mother Amy Shenk.
Ivan was a student at Quarles Elementary and Daniel Morgan. He had a love for nature and was quite the active young man. Some of his favorite activities were, fishing, hiking and target shooting with his grandpa Dwight, playing in the woods with his brother Atticus, road trip adventures with Grammy to the beach, zoo, horseback riding and picnics in the park, or hanging with his dad Jeremy at Summit Point Raceway and Virginia International Raceway, where he developed a whole new family. Ivan also enjoyed, scooter riding, legos, and video games, he was a minecraft architect. His favorite school subject/activities were math and playing trumpet in the band.
The family will receive friends Friday, February 18, 2022 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester, VA. Burial will be private in Mt Hebron Cemetery.
There will be a celebration of life April 15th and 16th at Summit Point Raceway Motor Sport Park, Summit Point, WV at the main circuit. This will be presented by Nasa MidAtlantic; Spring Fling in honor of Ivan Hoover.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Life Family House, 401 Callowhill Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123, for the families of transplant patients.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com
