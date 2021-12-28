Ivan Tachkov Tachev, 63, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021, at his home.
Ivan was born in 1958, the son of the late Tashko I. Tashev and Nikolinka M. Tasheva. He graduated high school in Sofia, Bulgaria. Ivan owned and operated his own transportation company, IT USA, LLC. He was a member of Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Winchester.
He met Silviia Tchakarova in Sofia, Bulgaria in early 1989 and they later married.
Surviving with his wife are two sons, Steven Ivan Tachev and Eric Ivan Tachev, both of Stephens City, Virginia; nephew, Alexander Slavchev of England; and sister, Tsvetelina Tashkova of England.
His family will receive friends at Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church in Winchester on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 11am to 1pm, with a service to follow at 1pm with Rev. Presbyter Zessis Lappas Proistamenos officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, 1700 Amherst St, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
