J. Thomas Kremer, Jr. “Tommy”
J. Thomas “Tommy” Kremer, Jr., 83, of Winchester, VA passed in peace surrounded by family on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
Tommy was born in 1937 in Winchester, VA, son of the late Mary Ruth DeWitt and John Thomas Kremer, Sr. He graduated from Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg, PA, Class of 1955 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Hampden Sydney College in Farmville, VA. He retired as President of Kremer Oil Corporation. Professionally, Tommy was active in the petroleum industry serving as Chairman and Lifetime Honorary Member of Virginia Petroleum Association and awarded ‘Virginia Oil Man of the Year’ by the Petroleum Industry in 1992. Tommy was deeply rooted and loved his Winchester community. He served as Winchester — Frederick County Chamber of Commerce Director from 1974-1978, Councilman and Vice President of City Council from 1976-1984 along with several other committees and boards. He held membership in the Winchester Rotary for over 50 years and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Tommy was also a member of the Winchester Jaycees. He was a member of Christ Episcopal Church of Winchester. Of all his accomplishments in life, he was most proud of and devoted to his family.
He married Carolyn Shuler on April 11, 1980 in Winchester, VA. Surviving with his wife are sons, Tommy Kremer, III and Randy Kremer (Kelly) of Winchester, VA and Thomas Wilson Crabill, Jr. (Jacqueline) of Brunswick, GA; grandchildren, Kyle Kremer of Boone, NC, Landen Kremer of Clemson, SC, Reid Kremer and Carolyn N. Crabill-Reyes (Leonsio Reyes) of Winchester, VA, and Kirbi Danielle Crabill Ayala (Carlos Ayala-Eduardo) of Leesburg, VA; his first wife, Madalaine Virginia Nickerson of Winchester, VA; and brother-in-law, J. Robert Bray.
Along with his parents, Tommy was preceded in death by a daughter, Tina Lynn Crabill and a sister, Janey Bray.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel with Reverend Dr. Kristin Adkins Whitesides officiating. Interment will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia. A reception will be held after the committal at the Omps Reception Center at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Serving as pallbearers will be Kyle Kremer, Landen Kremer, Reid Kremer, Tony Fogle, Jay Yount, and Carlos Ayala-Eduardo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tommy’s memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.
