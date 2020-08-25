Jack Allen Smith, 79, passed away peacefully on August 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born February 4, 1941, the son of James and Geraldine Smith.
Jack worked at Zero Pack for many years until it closed, then later, retired from National Fruit. He was an avid lover of dirt track and go-kart racing. He spent many years watching his sons compete.
He is survived by his son, Timmie Smith and his wife Debbie Smith; son, James Smith and his fiancé Ashley Richards; three grandsons, Jason Smith, Billy Smith and Cody Tomblin; a granddaughter, Everleigh Smith and Andrew Danner who was always like a son to Jack.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Shirley Smith, Mary Mogle and Jessie Mogle and his brothers, Robert Smith, William Smith and James Smith.
The family would like to thank Right At Home - Home Care and Pest Management Service, Inc. for their continued support the last three months as well as Doddie Brooks who spend a lot of her spare time helping to care for Jack. The family would also like to thank Blue Ridge Hospice.
A funeral service will be Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Drive, Winchester with Pastor Vernon Bray officiating.
A graveside service will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Whitacre, VA.
Casket bearers will be Kenny Viands, Troy Rosenberger, Jason Smith, Billy Smith, Cody Tomblin, Andrew Danner, Andy Kirby and Randy Brooks.
Friends will be received on Friday from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the funeral chapel.
