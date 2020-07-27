Jack Alvin Keiter
Jack Alvin Keiter, 85, of Reston, VA, died Thursday, July 23, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Keiter was born April 2, 1935 in Winchester, VA, the son of George Alvin and Irene Funkhouser Keiter.
He worked for Safeway for many years. After retiring from Safeway he sold real estate.
Jack married Helen Virginia Crim August 7, 1956 in Winchester.
He is survived by his wife Helen, three children: James Alvin Keiter of Locust Grove, VA, Michael Allen Keiter of Manassas, VA, and Wesley Paul Keiter (Maris) of South Riding, VA, 10 grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, one brother, Robert Keiter, and one sister, Betty Jean Hess.
Mr. Keiter is preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Lynn Maley and a brother Richard Keiter.
A funeral will be held Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jones Funeral Home with the Rev. Alanna McGuinn officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Hebron Cemetery. Pall bearers will be his grand children.
