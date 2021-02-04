Jack C. Wilson
Jack Crosby Wilson, 67, of Berryville, Virginia, died Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at his home.
Mr. Wilson was born March 24, 1953 in Leesburg, Virginia, son of the late Austin Ellmore Wilson and Helen Shutts Wilson.
He worked as a sheet metal mechanic for over 40 years before retiring in 2019. He later went to work for Stoneleigh Golf & Country Club in Round Hill, Virginia.
He married Patricia “Patty” Ann Hunt Wilson on December 9, 2006 in Middletown, Virginia.
Surviving with his wife are a brother, Austin Wilson of Berkeley Springs, WV; and two sisters, Charlotte Lauterbach and Mary Hester both of Winchester, VA.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online please visit www.endersandshirley.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.