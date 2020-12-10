Jack David Williams
Jack David Williams, 79, of Summit Point, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Jefferson Medical Center.
Born August 17, 1941, in Clarke County, VA, he was the son of the late Julian Williams and Mary Turner Williams.
He was a Veteran of the United States Army.
Jack was an avid cat lover.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Custer Williams; one sister, Sally Martin of Van Clevesville; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Mountain View Church of the Brethren Cemetery at Bunker Hill with Pastor Mike Staubs officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Welfare Society of Jefferson County, WV, 23 Poor Farm Road, Kearneysville, WV 25430.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
