Jack Dean Weyant, 61, of Stephens City, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Jack was born on December 29,1960, in Blair County, Pennsylvania, to Jack and Sally Weyant.
Jack earned his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education at Edinboro University of Pennsylvania in 1982. Jack was a member of the Alpha Chi Rho fraternity. Jack taught first grade in Chantilly, Virginia, at Brookfield Elementary for 28 years. Jack retired in 2012 and then worked with his son-in-law providing medical transportation. Jack also worked as a SAAA driver at the Winchester Senior Center.
Jack met his wife Denise at college in 1979. They were married on July 17, 1982, in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania.
Jack was a devoted husband, father, pappy, brother, son and friend. Jack will always be remembered as a loving and thoughtful husband and family man. Jack was a member of the Frederick County Conservation Club, NRA and Valley Health Wellness and Fitness Center. He was a fan of the Washington Redskins and NASCAR. Jack cherished gardening, hunting, fishing, canoeing and being outdoors. Jack enjoyed participating with his grandson in Cub Scouts and attending T-ball and soccer games.
Surviving are his wife, Denise Ann Weyant; his mom, Sally Weyant; daughters Alisha Weyant and Jennifer Adsit and her husband Josh; grandsons, Colton Robert White, Camden Jack Weyant, Jackson David and Braden James Adsit; his brother Travis Weyant and his wife Theresa and brother-in-law Dean Danforth and his wife Cheryl.
His father Jackie Dean Weyant and son Tyler Ethan Weyant preceded him in death.
A celebration of life for Jack will be held on Saturday, January 15 at Phelps Funeral Chapel, 311 Hope Dr., Winchester. Family and friends will be received from 12:00-2:00 pm and a service at 2:00 pm officiated by Pastor Raymond Morton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.