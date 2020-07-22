Jack G. Cleveland, Sr.
Jack G. Cleveland, Sr., 87, of Winchester, went to be with the Lord Saturday, July 18. 2020.
Mr. Cleveland was born May 24, 1933 in Martinsburg, WV; the son of the late Ervin S. Cleveland and Marie Campbell Cleveland. He served in the US Navy aboard the USS Pawcatuck. He was retired from Henkel-Harris as an expediter. He was a member of Highland Memorial Presbyterian Church. He was a life member of Loyal Order of the Moose 1283, American Legion Post 21, VFW Post 2123 where he was proud to be a member of the Honor Guard, Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 824, Elks Lodge 867, and was a life member of Cumberland Valley Volunteer Fireman’s Association. He volunteered his time with the Food Pantry at Highland Presbyterian Church, the VA Center in Martinsburg, and local nursing homes.
He married Veronica Campos on March 26, 1954 in Colon, Republic of Panama.
Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Diana D. Cleveland (Glenn Craig) of Winchester, Jack G. Cleveland, Jr. of Winchester, and Ervin Angelo Cleveland of Middletown; a sister Dolorous Miller and fiancé Carl McClees of Virginia Beach; four grandchildren, Damron Kaede “DK” Cleveland (Ryan), Jack G. “JC” Cleveland, III (Amber), Jessica Elmore (Galen Nail), and Tammy Nuckols (Robert); twelve great grandchildren; two great, great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe Cleveland and Pete Cleveland.
The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 — 8:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. Burial will be private in Shenandoah Memorial Park.
For the safety of family and friends, we’re asking that those attending please wear a face mask.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at www.brhospice.org, Martinsburg VA Medical Center, 510 Butler Ave., Martinsburg, WV 25405, or to Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 3023, Winchester, VA 22604.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
