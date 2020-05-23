Jack H. Cummings, 75, of Inwood, WV, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Berkeley Medical Center.
Jack was born in 1944 in Loudoun County, VA, son of the late Edgar Allen and Mary Louise Cummings. He was a veteran of the United States Army, achieving the rank of SP4. Jack was a mechanic at Dulles International Airport, retiring after 32 years of service. He loved NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt, Sr. being his favorite driver, and loved working on vehicles. In his spare time, Jack enjoyed playing Solitaire on the computer. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather. Spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren, was Jack's greatest passion.
He married Una Mobley on April 18, 1984 in Leesburg, VA.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Lisa Strosnider (Eddy) of Winchester, VA; sons, Chris Sims (Patty) of Winchester, VA, Randy Sims (Kim) of Front Royal, VA, Eric Sims (Dee) of Gerrardstown, WV, and Jason Cummings; grandchildren, Eddy Strosnider (Larissa) of Winchester, VA, Brad Strosnider (Ashton) of Gore, VA, Christopher Sims (Melissa) of Stephens City, VA, Kayla Sims of Bunker Hill, WV, Kara Sims of Winchester, VA, Lauren Sims of Front Royal, VA, and Chad Sims of Inwood, WV; seven great grandchildren; and brother, Joseph Cummings of Annandale, VA.
A committal service will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum with Pastor David Witt officiating.
