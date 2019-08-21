Jack Lee Cooley 82, a lifelong resident of Middletown, VA passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service for Mr. Cooley will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, Middletown, VA. with Rev. Clay Knick and Rev. Fred Mauck officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Middletown, VA. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. The family request that everyone attending the service to please dress casual.
Jack was born in Middletown, VA on May 18, 1937 a son of the late Dorothy Lee Cooley Henderson. Jack retired from Greyhound Bus Lines in Washington D.C. where he worked in management. He was a lifelong farmer and served on the Board of Directors with Farmer’s Livestock Exchange. Jack was a life member of the Middletown Hunt Club, and member of the NRA, Strasburg Moose Legion and served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Mount Carmel Cemetery. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, whom he called his mom and dad, Frank Lovell & Elsie Lee Legg Cooley along with a sister Delores Ann Moran.
Survivors include his loving wife, Patsy Lee Garrett Cooley of Middletown, VA; his children Jake Cooley (Regina) of WV and David Cooley of Stephens City, VA; his granddaughter, Brittany Cooley; his great-grandson, Jameson Cooley and his beloved dogs, Lilly and Pepper.
Pallbearers will be Brian Kline, Albert Lee, Rick Neff, Larry Miller, Burt Korngage, Scott Stickley, Donald “Buckey” Lease and Michael English.
Honorary pallbearers will be the Board of Directors of Farmer’s Livestock Exchange, Wayne Barringer, Doug Cornwell, Tommy Walter, Bob Legge, Donnie Davidson, Smith Cooley, Douglas Beatty and David Nichols.
The family suggests that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Mount Carmel Cemetery, P.O. Box 37, Middletown, VA 22645.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stover-funeralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Jack L. Cooley.
