Jack Lee Lake
Jack Lee Lake, 59, of Stephens City, VA passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Winchester Medical Center.
Jack was born June 21, 1961 in Winchester, VA, the son of the late Jack and Mallaveene Wilson Lake. He graduated from John Handley High School in 1979. He married Mary Elizabeth Whitacre on March 26, 1982. He was a Boy Scout in his youth; and went on to be a troop leader of troops 45 and 46. He was a member of Market Street United Methodist Church for 59 years. He is a veteran of the United States Navy, serving as a radioman from 1979-1983 on the USS EMORY S. LAND. He was a Charter Commander of Amvets Post #18, Charter Member of Amvets Post #18, VFW Post #2123, and American Legion Post #77 (Strasburg). He was a member of Winchester Elks 867, Winchester Eagles 824, Winchester Izaak Walton, and NARFE 180 (Federal Retires). He was a Fire Chief of both Stephens City Fire and Rescue Co. and South End Fire Co. He retired from the Federal Government after 39 years as an IT manager, working the majority of his service at Mt. Weather.
Along with his wife of 39 years, Mary Elizabeth Lake, Jack is survived by his sons; Jedediah J. Lake (Leigh Anne) of Purcellville, VA, Jesse K. Lake (Tara) of Ashburn, VA, Jason T. Lake (Andrea “Dee”) of Martinsburg, WV, Grandchildren; Jackson, Allyson, Jedediah G., Jordan, Ava, Lilah and sister; Gail Lucas (Jay) of Winchester.
Along with his parents, Jack is preceded in death by his brother; Stephen Lake.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Jones Funeral Home in Winchester. A Graveside Service will take place Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Mount Hebron Cemetery with Rev. Keiko Foster officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Jack’s name to a Veteran’s organization of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.jonesfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.