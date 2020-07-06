Jack R. Slack

Jack Roger Slack of Capon Bridge, WV passed away July 1, 2020 at his home at the age of 93.
He was born December 21, 1926 in Paris, VA to Walter Hixon and Belle Gibson Slack. Jack was the last living member of his immediate family.
Mr. Slack was a veteran having served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a painter for Paul and Bunny Mellon at Rokeby Farms in Upperville, VA for over forty years. After retirement, he and his wife moved from Clarke County, VA to the country and spent many happy hours remodeling their home in Capon Bridge, gardening and looking after the wildlife.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sandra H. C. Slack; his son, Jeff Slack and daughter-in-law, Mary Catherine; his "pride and joy" grandson, Ethan Rion; step-grandson and wife, Nathan and Paige Tanner; great-grandbabies, Max and Scarlett; and many nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his son, Roger Dean Slack.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Frederick County Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Rd., Winchester, VA 22603, and would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City, VA.
To view the obituary and send condolences online, please visit www.endersandshirley.com.
