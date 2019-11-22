Jack Roy Tayman Rafter II, MD, age 75, passed away peacefully after battling Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on November 21, 2019. His family was by his side at his home in Winchester, Virginia.
Tay was born on July 20, 1944 to Jack and Julia Kyle Rafter in Mayfield, Kentucky. His parents moved to Culpeper, Virginia when Tay was two. He was predeceased by his father in 1946, and his mother in 2003. Tay is survived by three sisters, Nancy (Bob) Zalokar, Cap Longerbeam, and Lottie (Wayne) Green.
Tay grew up in Culpeper, Virginia. He was a graduate of the University of Virginia, Phi Beta Kappa, earning a Bachelor of Arts with high distinction (1966) and Doctor of Medicine (1970). Tay did his internship at Roanoke Memorial Hospital (1970-1971). He was drafted by the United States Army and served in Vietnam and Fort Lee Military Base (1971-1973). Tay completed his family practice residency at Riverside Hospital in Newport News (1975). He began his family practice in Culpeper (1975-1979). Tay was an emergency room physician in Thomasville, North Carolina and Fredericksburg, Virginia (1979-1983). He moved to Winchester, Virginia in 1983 where he was a Family Physician with Amherst Family Practice (1983-1990), his own practice (1991-1993), Blue Ridge Family Practice (1993-1996), and Selma Medical Associates until his retirement in 2014.
Tay was an avid UVA fan, and he wanted to be a cinder in the eye of anybody that beat his Wahoos. He loved history and served as secretary of the French and Indian War Foundation. He was a group leader with Bible Study Fellowship, and he was active in Fellowship Bible Church. After his retirement, Tay and his wife, Carol Ann, spent part of two summers serving at a mission hospital in Togo, West Africa. Tay also enjoyed golfing with friends and traveling with his family.
Tay is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carol Ann Harlow Rafter; two sons, Keith Rafter and Kyle Rafter of Richmond; and daughter, Ann (Shane) Richman of Edinburg.
Tay’s memorial service will be held at Fellowship Bible Church on Saturday, November 23 at 11 a.m. with a reception to follow. The family will receive visitors on Friday, November 22 from 6-8 p.m. at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst Street, Winchester, Virginia.
Donations in his memory may be made to the ALS Association, 1275 K Street NW, Suite 250, Washington, DC 20005 or alsa.org; or to Bible Study Fellowship at 19001 Huebner Road, San Antonio, Texas 78258 or bsfinternational.org.
