Jack Wayne Whittington
Jack Wayne Whittington, 77, a resident of Middletown, VA passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
Services and burial for Mr. Whittington will be conducted privately.
Jack was born on May 22, 1944, a son of the late Omer Hunter and Katie Mae Orndorff Whittington. He was a member of the Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren. Jack was a retired carpenter and a veteran of the U.S. Army and the National Guard. He was a life member of the Winchester V.F.W. 2123 and a talented musician. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings.
Survivors include his loving wife of 28 years, Anna Mae Whittington of Middletown, VA; his children, Ernie Flanagan, Melissa Lloyd, and Marci Campbell; grandchildren, Nicole Flanagan, Alyssa Flanagan, Josh Whittington along with numerous other grand and great grandchildren; his siblings, Linda Whittington Haun (John), Sandra Whittington Click (Robert) along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family suggest that expressions of sympathy be in the form of memorial contributions to the Meadow Mills Church of the Brethren, 488 Meadow Mills Road, Middletown, VA 22645.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Jack W. Whittington.
