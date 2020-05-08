Jackie Lee Ray "Jack"

Jackie Lee “Jack” Ray, 82, of Winchester, VA passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Ray was born in 1938 in Logansport, IN, son of the late Thurman and Lydia Ray. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School in Lafayette, IN and a veteran of the United States Air Force, achieving the rank of Airman 2nd Class. Mr. Ray retired from Shenandoah Valley Press, after 15+ years. He was very active in the Winchester Jaycees, where he served as past President, and served on many Apple Blossom Committees. His last task with the Festival was driving the Apple Blossom Queen. Mr. Ray remained active by chauffeuring Westminster Canterbury residents to wherever they needed to go. Mr. Ray was an Entrepreneur in many fields. He was a member of Burnt Presbyterian Church.
His wife, Jane Elizabeth Ray, whom he married on June 25, 1960 in Winchester, preceded him in death in 2011.
Surviving is a daughter, Cynthia Ray (Will) and a son, Timothy Ray (Debra) both of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Christi Ray Sulser, Heather, Zachary, Hunter and Chase Ray; great grandchildren, Brenden and Riley Sulser and Kaydence Ray; sisters, Sharon Pannozo (Gary) of Chicago, IL and DeAnna Kordeck (Cary) of IN; and brother, Thurman R. Ray of Venice, FL.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a gathering of family and friends will be announced at a later date.
A private graveside service will be in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jack’s memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
