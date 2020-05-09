Jaclyn M. Vergot "Jacki"

Jaclyn M. "Jacki" Vergot, 78, of Frederick County, VA passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
Jacki was born in 1941 in Washington, DC, daughter of the late John and Kathryn Voegler. She was one of the sixteen graduates of Marymount College, Arlington, from the Diocese of Richmond, earning an Associate degree in Applied Science. Jacki was an honor member of Sigma Tau Sigma, National Social Science Honorary Society and was awarded the Summa Cum Laude citation of this society. She was past President of the Local Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the National Scholastic Honorary Society, and was awarded the Mother Gerard Scholarship Medal as the highest ranking student in the Merchandising curriculum. Jacki was also a member of the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. She was former President of the American Association of Medical Assistants.
Her accomplishments were many, but the one she was most proud of was being a "foster mom". Knowing she provided a safe and loving home environment for so many children was extremely self-satisfying.
In her working career Jacki was a Certified Medical Assistant in Vienna, VA and worked as a Marketing Associate for a banking industry in Vienna, VA. When she retired Jacki was a Customer Service Specialist at Carpet One.
While celebrating her 21st birthday with a girlfriend Jacki encouraged a handsome stranger, Michael J. "Sir" Vergot, to join her in a photo of them cutting her birthday cake (as if it was their wedding cake). A year later Jacki and Mike cut their "actual" wedding cake on October 5, 1963 in Arlington, VA, which began a love story for the ages.
Surviving with her husband is her daughter, Shannon Phillips (John) and her son, Richard G. Vergot (Carla); grandchildren, Madeline Goubeaux-Nelson (Michael) and Zachary Goubeaux (Katie); great grandchildren, Tara "Ted" Elizabeth Doocy and Maeve Primrose Nelson; and many dear friends and extended "sons and daughters" across the world, as well as her many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and strict guidelines, a visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, at Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel. A family eulogy will be given at 2 p..m during the visitation, and will be live streamed through Omps Funeral Home website at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
No more than ten (10) people in any given room at one time and please maintain social distancing of at least six (6) feet.
A private interment will be in Fairfax Memorial Park, Fairfax, VA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jacki's memory to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork Street, Suite 405, Winchester, VA 22601.
