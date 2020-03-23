Jacob Andrew “Andy” Shanholtz, 39, of Winchester died Monday, March 16, 2020.
He was born November 25, 1980 in Winchester the son of Steve Shanholtz and Sharon Milburn Shanholtz-Flick.
Andy will be remembered as a big-hearted, funny, and gentle man who loved his family and friends. He was always the life of the party. There are not enough words to express the joy of his life nor the sadness of his passing. The world will be less complete without his smile and sound of his laughter.
In addition to his mother and step-father, Steve Flick, he is survived by the love of his life, Britney Cole and her family; Lisa, Kawai, Whitney and Kyle Kerns; brothers, Greg Shanholtz and his wife, Erin, Josh Flick; niece, Grace Ramos; and nephews, Ethan and Gabe Ramos, and Waylon Kerns.
His father, preceded him in death.
A service will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clear Brook Volunteer Fire and Rescue at 1256 Brucetown Rd. Clear Brook, VA 22624.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.