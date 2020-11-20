Jacob Edward Rinker “Jake”
Jacob Edward “Jake” Rinker, 88, of Frederick County, VA passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Jake was born in 1932 in Virginia, son of the late Luella and Harry Rinker, Sr. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served during the Korean conflict, achieving the rank of Corporal. Jake was a truck driver for Roy B. Moore, Southern States, and retired from Omps Garage. He was a member of the Winchester Moose, the VFW, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and the Winchester Harley Owners Group. He loved working on cars, building trailers, and traveling with his wife on their motorcycle. Jake was a member of Burnt Presbyterian Church.
He married Arvilla Snyder on July 7, 1956 in Winchester, VA.
Surviving with his wife is a daughter, Angela B. Rinker (Brad Omps); sister, Jean Rinker Taylor; brother, Harry Rinker, Jr. (Ruth); many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and dear friends; and his much loved felines, Snuggles, Bubbles, and Buttons.
Along with his parents, Jake was preceded in death by siblings, Elsie and Kenneth Rinker.
A visitation will be from 12 pm to 1 pm on Monday at Omps Funeral Home, South Chapel. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 pm with Pastor Kent Woodward officiating. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic regulations set forth by the State of Virginia a limited number of attendants will be allowed in the funeral home. Jake’s service will be livestreamed on the Omps Funeral Home website through his obituary page on Monday, November 23rd, at 1 pm. Interment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park, Winchester, VA.
Serving as pallbearers will be Terry Coffelt, Jon Coffelt, Eric Braithwaite, Mike Bayne, Donnie Milburn, and Carson Southern.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Mowery, Kevin Combs, Terry Umbenour, and Jim Layton.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jake’s memory to Burnt Presbyterian Church, 168 Burnt Church Road, Winchester, VA 22603 or to Capital Caring Hospice, 3180 Fairview Park Drive Headquarters, Suite 500, Falls Church, VA 22042.
